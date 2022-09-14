UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Measures For Investors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Minister reviews measures for investors

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals department (MMD) Latif Nazar on Wednesday presided over a meeting here at Directorate General Mines and Minerals to review measures to create a favourable environment for investors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals department (MMD) Latif Nazar on Wednesday presided over a meeting here at Directorate General Mines and Minerals to review measures to create a favourable environment for investors.

MMD Secretary Asadullah Faiz, Director General Syed Ishtiaq Hussain and other officers were present.

The meeting discussed environment-friendly and sustainable development in the mining sector. Apart from this, the improvement and continuity of investment policies were also highlighted.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the data of all institutions of the department would be computerized.

He said there was a need to take more measures for complete prevention of mining accidents, adding, "The miners are our brothers and we can not compromise on their welfare as free education and health facilities are being provided to the families of the miners."The secretary said that full transparency and merit would be ensured in mining leases.

Related Topics

Education Punjab All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

16 seconds ago
 By-election in NA-108 on October 16

By-election in NA-108 on October 16

19 seconds ago
 PRCS distributes Relief Packages among 500 Flood-a ..

PRCS distributes Relief Packages among 500 Flood-affected Families in Larkana

20 seconds ago
 Energy minister for timely completion of developme ..

Energy minister for timely completion of development schemes

23 seconds ago
 Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of ..

Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of Foreign Parties by Russia - O ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts ..

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts - Foreign Ministry

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.