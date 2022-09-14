Minister reviews measures for investors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals department (MMD) Latif Nazar on Wednesday presided over a meeting here at Directorate General Mines and Minerals to review measures to create a favourable environment for investors.

MMD Secretary Asadullah Faiz, Director General Syed Ishtiaq Hussain and other officers were present.

The meeting discussed environment-friendly and sustainable development in the mining sector. Apart from this, the improvement and continuity of investment policies were also highlighted.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the data of all institutions of the department would be computerized.

He said there was a need to take more measures for complete prevention of mining accidents, adding, "The miners are our brothers and we can not compromise on their welfare as free education and health facilities are being provided to the families of the miners."The secretary said that full transparency and merit would be ensured in mining leases.