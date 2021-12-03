UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Measures Of Sehat Sahulat Card Facility

Minister reviews measures of Sehat Sahulat card facility

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements for Universal Health Insurance in Punjab at a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Friday

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr. Salman Shahid and other officials.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr. Salman Shahid and other officials.

The health minister said that universal health coverage would be a great gift by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of Punjab, adding that the preparations for the provision of the Sehat Sahulat card were in final stages.

Initially, the Prime Minister would start the distribution of cards in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

She said that from January 1, the facility would be scaled up to entire Punjab. She added increasing number of hospitals was being empanelled. All families of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions were using the facility, she said. The government is spending Rs. 330 billion on the project, she mentioned.

Secretary SH&ME said steps for empanelling of hospitals are under constant monitoring.

