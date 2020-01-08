Minister reviews measures taken by Punjab Environment Protection Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) M Rizwan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures taken in accordance with the Punjab Environment Protection Council (PEPC) guidelines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) M Rizwan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures taken in accordance with the Punjab Environment Protection Council (PEPC) guidelines.

Secretary EPD Saima Saeed informed the meeting that a provincial policy to control environmental changes would be initiated soon.

She said the PEPC meeting had decided to compile a comprehensive report on environment and also set up environmental endowment fund.

The EPD director general told the meeting that teams had been constituted for taking action against illegal resource recovery units, established without approval in violation of Section 12 of the PEPA Act 1997, causing environmental pollution in violation of Section 11.

The minister said for the first time in the country's history, the Federal and Punjab governments were taking measures collectively to protect environment from pollution.

He hoped that with the help of Punjab chief minister, all issues would be resolved soon.

All officers concerned were present at the meeting.

APP/syh/rsd Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) M Rizwan Wednesday chaired a meeting and reviewed measures taken by the Punjab Environment Protection Council (PEPC).

Secretary Saima Saeed informed the meeting that a provincial policy to control environmental changes would be initiated soon, which has been approved by the Punjab chief minister.

She said the PEPC meeting had decided to compile a comprehensive report on environment and also set up environmental endowment fund.

The EPD director general told the meeting that the teams had been constituted for taking action against illegal resource recovery units, established without approval in violation of Section 12 of the PEPA Act 1997, causing environmental pollution in violation of Section 11.

The minister said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the federal and Punjab governments were taking measures collectively to protect environment from pollution. He hoped that with the help of Punjab chief minister, all issues would be resolved soon. All officers concerned were present in the meeting.