Minister Reviews Measures To Facilitate Thalassemia Patients

Minister reviews measures to facilitate Thalassemia patients

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on University of Child Health Sciences and measures to facilitate Thalassemia patients in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on University of Child Health Sciences and measures to facilitate Thalassemia patients in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Saturday.

Present in the meeting were Additional Secretary Development Dr. Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Institute of Child Health Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, Director General Punjab Thalassemia Control and other officials. Additional Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail and Dr. Salman Shahid gave briefing to the minister.

Dr Yamsin said that the University of Child Health Sciences was first of its kind institute and was a landmark project of the government, adding that referral system was about to begin there and directions had been issued to identify syndicate members.

Children Hospital Lahore continued to serve patients during all four waves of the corona pandemic, she mentioned. She said "We are trying to provide best possible facilities to Thalassemia patients as they are very important members of the society."As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the government was taking effective steps for prevention and treatment of Thalassemia, added the minister.

