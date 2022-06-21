Minister reviews medical facilities at Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to review medical facilities being provided to the patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to review medical facilities being provided to the patients.

Punjab Secretary for Health Ali Jan Khan, PIC Chief Executive Officer Dr Bilal and other doctors were present on the occasion.

During the visit, the provincial minister inspected different wards and medical facilities in the hospital.

The PIC CEO briefed Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Health Secretary Ali Jan about medical facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that PIC was providing better health facilities to heart patients, adding that all government hospitals in Punjab were providing maximum medical facilities to the citizens of the province. He said that universal health insurance would provide maximum facilities to the people in government hospitals.

As per the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, medical facilities were being reviewed by visiting government hospitals, he added.