Minister Reviews Medical Facilities Of Public Sector Hospitals

March 06, 2023

Minister reviews medical facilities of public sector hospitals

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Monday reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients in the government teaching hospitals across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Monday reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients in the government teaching hospitals across Punjab.

He was chairing a meeting at Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) here. SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Shoaib Khan Jadoon, Additional Secretary Admin Muhammad Ashraf and Deputy Secretary Admin Muhammad Abu Bakr attended the meeting.

The minister said that interim government was making efforts to improve the health facilities for people, adding that indiscriminate actions were being taken against the quacks and those who extort money from innocent people do not deserve any discount.

"We want to digitize the government hospitals of Punjab", he said. Chest pain and heart failure clinics would also be established in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab, he added.

He said that medical experts from all over the world would participate in the three-day international conference which would be held by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine from March 10 to 12.

"In Punjab Institute of Cardiology, we are going to build a state of the art preventivecardiology department", he added.

