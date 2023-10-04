Open Menu

Minister Reviews Mineral Dept's Online Cadastre Portal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 10:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Murad chaired a meeting to review the Mineral Department's online cadastre portal.

During the meeting Ibrahim Murad expressed Punjab's commitment to attracting foreign investment in the mining sector. He emphasized the numerous investment opportunities available in Punjab that must be effectively capitalized upon.

The Provincial Minister directed Punjab Mineral Company to expedite work on the 8 billion-dollar copper project in Chiniot.

He said that although the project has experienced delays, earnest efforts will be made to address the underlying issues and move it closer to completion for the benefit of public welfare.

Ibrahim Murad underscored that Punjab holds the second-largest salt reserves globally, yet there is untapped potential in its export capabilities.

The minister directed the department's officers to present a feasibility report on iron and coal in Chakwal.

