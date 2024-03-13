Minister Reviews Mining, Quarrying Issues
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Department (MMD) Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani reviewed various aspects of mining and quarrying at a meeting, held here on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by officials from the Mines and Minerals Department, which particularly focused on enhancing transparency in revenue generation and leasing processes. Additionally, directives were issued for expediting completion of iron ore and coal projects in Chiniot.
Sardar Gorchani expressed gratitude towards Punjab chief minister for choosing him as the MMD minister. He reiterated his commitment to serving the province without personal agenda and ensuring unhindered progress in legitimate mining activities.
Highlighting the potential of southern Punjab's mineral-rich areas, the minister proposed utilising revenue from salt mines to bolster the province's economic condition. The minister commended the diligent efforts of all officers and emphasised collective endeavours for advancing societal welfare through governmental initiatives.
Director General of Mines Rana Abdul Shakoor, Commissioner of Mines Labour Welfare and Chief Inspector of Mines, Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Ashfaq Khan, and MD Punjab Mineral Zubair Hussain Kharral attended the meeting.
