Minister reviews Moharram security arrangements in Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi reviewed security related and other arrangements to facilitate mourners during the sacred month of Moharram ul Haram at a meeting here Monday.

Presiding over the meeting, Gardezi said that islam gave the message of peace, brotherhood, and religious harmony and urged the people and religious scholars from all schools of thought to play their active role for Moharram peace.

He also ordered the district administration and police to be vigilant in facilitating mourners and providing security to the people during Moharram.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi informed the minister that religious scholars from all schools of thought in Lodhran enjoy exemplary level of cooperation and unity to ensure peace during the sacred month of Moharramn ul Haram. He added that all the arrangements including those for security purposes have been finalized and a foolproof strategy would be pursued.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Azooba Azeem gave a detailed briefing to minister on arrangements for the Aashoor days.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Syed Majid Ahmad briefed the minister about medical facilities planned and finalized while DPO Abdur Rauf Babar elaborated on security arrangements.

Meeting was informed that a district control room would be set up at DC office to monitor Moharram mourning activities including Majalis and processions through CCTV system while night vision cameras and light arrangements have also been made for night time surveillance.

Total 101 processions would be taken out and 302 Majalis would be held in district Lodhran and over 1100 police personnel would perform Moharram security duty in addition to a dozen elite force teams, 288 volunteers and two companies of Pakistan Army.

The participants of Majalis would be checked through walk-through gates and metal detectors before their entry.