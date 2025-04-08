Open Menu

Minister Reviews Monitoring Report Of Public Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired an important meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education to review the performance and monitoring report of government hospitals.

Secretary Health Azmat Mehmood, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, and Deputy Secretary Technical Dr. Abdur Rehman attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in public hospitals. He said that continuous inspections and monitoring of teaching hospitals across Punjab, including Lahore, are being carried out to ensure the provision of better and quality medical services to patients.

“We are striving to make hospitals more patient-friendly. Medical Superintendents must take responsibility and work with dedication to improve hospital conditions,” he stated. He directed that lists of available medicines and duty rosters of doctors must be prominently displayed in all government hospitals. He also stressed the importance of maintaining an active queue management system to streamline patient flow.

Secretary Health Azmat Mehmood added that arrangements are being made to ensure proper seating facilities, including chairs and benches, for the attendants of patients. He further informed that a detailed report on these measures will be submitted to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

