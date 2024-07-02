Minister reviews monsoon preparations

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review the monsoon preparations in detail.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Special Secretary Asiya Gull, and Secretary LG Board Rizwan Nazir. Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Chief Officers from across Punjab participated via video link.

The minister stated that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered effective measures across the province during the monsoon season, emphasizing the need to maintain the same enthusiasm for cleanliness exhibited during Eid-ul-Adha. The minister praised the cleanliness efforts during Eid-ul-Adha, calling them commendable. He mentioned that the CM is personally visiting districts at the onset of the rainy season and that he will also be conducting visits to review the arrangements.

He directed that lessons learned from initial rains should be used to make improvements.

Zeeshan Rafiq emphasized the importance of continuous coordination between chief officers and line departments in districts. He directed that all available resources be utilized for drainage. If any drains have not been de-silted, immediate cleaning should be ensured, he added and warned that action would be taken if government directives are not promptly followed. Deputy Commissioners should ensure the establishment of monsoon emergency camps, he further said.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian stated that the monsoon plan has been sent to all chief officers. He added that third-party validation of drain cleaning and other arrangements is being conducted. There will be zero tolerance for any negligence in the drainage of rainwater, he added.

