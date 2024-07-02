Minister Reviews Monsoon Preparations
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review the monsoon preparations in detail
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review the monsoon preparations in detail.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Special Secretary Asiya Gull, and Secretary LG Board Rizwan Nazir. Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Chief Officers from across Punjab participated via video link.
The minister stated that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered effective measures across the province during the monsoon season, emphasizing the need to maintain the same enthusiasm for cleanliness exhibited during Eid-ul-Adha. The minister praised the cleanliness efforts during Eid-ul-Adha, calling them commendable. He mentioned that the CM is personally visiting districts at the onset of the rainy season and that he will also be conducting visits to review the arrangements.
He directed that lessons learned from initial rains should be used to make improvements.
Zeeshan Rafiq emphasized the importance of continuous coordination between chief officers and line departments in districts. He directed that all available resources be utilized for drainage. If any drains have not been de-silted, immediate cleaning should be ensured, he added and warned that action would be taken if government directives are not promptly followed. Deputy Commissioners should ensure the establishment of monsoon emergency camps, he further said.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian stated that the monsoon plan has been sent to all chief officers. He added that third-party validation of drain cleaning and other arrangements is being conducted. There will be zero tolerance for any negligence in the drainage of rainwater, he added.
Recent Stories
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..
Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed
Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN
At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum5 seconds ago
-
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora6 seconds ago
-
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues1 minute ago
-
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple sectors2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed3 minutes ago
-
Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign3 minutes ago
-
DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT33 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June33 minutes ago
-
In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court33 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 433 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change33 minutes ago
-
ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts43 minutes ago