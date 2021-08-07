Minister reviews Muharram arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Saturday stressed the need to utilize all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting here, to review security arrangements on Ashura day, he said that nothing could be more important than the maintenance of law and order therefore maximum attention has been paid in this direction.

The Minister directed heads of all departments to complete all necessary arrangements to provide security at majalis and processions on 10th Muharram.

He directed that additional police force in plain clothes be deputed at hotels, inns, railway stations and other places while a hawkish eye be kept on suspects during Muharram and security arrangements at sensitive places be further improved.

Rashid said that Youm-e-Ashur processions be monitored through CCTV and these cameras be kept completely functional.

The Minister further directed that senior police officers accompany mourning processions and ensure the clearing of the routes.

He urged the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through divisional and district peace committees in their respective areas. The Minister directed that these committees maintain close contact with Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought.