UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:13 PM

Minister reviews Muharram arrangements

Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Saturday stressed the need to utilize all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Saturday stressed the need to utilize all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting here, to review security arrangements on Ashura day, he said that nothing could be more important than the maintenance of law and order therefore maximum attention has been paid in this direction.

The Minister directed heads of all departments to complete all necessary arrangements to provide security at majalis and processions on 10th Muharram.

He directed that additional police force in plain clothes be deputed at hotels, inns, railway stations and other places while a hawkish eye be kept on suspects during Muharram and security arrangements at sensitive places be further improved.

Rashid said that Youm-e-Ashur processions be monitored through CCTV and these cameras be kept completely functional.

The Minister further directed that senior police officers accompany mourning processions and ensure the clearing of the routes.

He urged the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through divisional and district peace committees in their respective areas. The Minister directed that these committees maintain close contact with Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Law And Order Rashid All Muharram

Recent Stories

It is time for India to unshackle youth in Occupie ..

It is time for India to unshackle youth in Occupied Kashmir: Masood Khan

1 minute ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Japanese envoy congratulates Arshad Nadeem

1 minute ago
 SAPM Shahzain meets CM Buzdar

SAPM Shahzain meets CM Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 EPI, Health department jointly organizes 3-day Mea ..

EPI, Health department jointly organizes 3-day Measles prevention workshop

3 minutes ago
 PMC delegation visits Balochistan to evaluate heal ..

PMC delegation visits Balochistan to evaluate healthcare facilities

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan experiences 4th wave of COVID amid Indian ..

Pakistan experiences 4th wave of COVID amid Indian variant showing rise in Karac ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.