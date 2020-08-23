UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Muharram Security

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Minister reviews Muharram security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja reviewed the security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram to maintain peace.

Presiding a meeting held here on Sunday which was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi capt®, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt® Anwar ul Haq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and others.

The Minister directed police officials to adopt advance and preemptive steps for extending protection to the Muharram processions and no one would be allowed to carry weapons.

"Walk through gates should be installed at entry and exit points to avoid any eventuality", he added.

He has called for strict adoption of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the processions and rallies of Muharram to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the government would deal strictly with those spreading religious hatred on social media.

He said, however, that ulema (religious scholars) should also keep an eye on those who use social media for their nefarious purposes and spoil the atmosphere of religious harmony.

He urged them to discourage such elements and ban them, and help the administration expose them and bring them to justice.

Basharat Raja said the government did not support any individual, sect or particular thinking rather the government is neutral in this regard and believes in treating all schools of thought equally.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Social Media Law Minister Rawalpindi Sunday All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

56 minutes ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

2 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

3 hours ago

Members of Emirati Childrenâ€™s Parliament partici ..

4 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.