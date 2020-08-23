Minister reviews Muharram security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja reviewed the security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram to maintain peace.

Presiding a meeting held here on Sunday which was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi capt®, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt® Anwar ul Haq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and others.

The Minister directed police officials to adopt advance and preemptive steps for extending protection to the Muharram processions and no one would be allowed to carry weapons.

"Walk through gates should be installed at entry and exit points to avoid any eventuality", he added.

He has called for strict adoption of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the processions and rallies of Muharram to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the government would deal strictly with those spreading religious hatred on social media.

He said, however, that ulema (religious scholars) should also keep an eye on those who use social media for their nefarious purposes and spoil the atmosphere of religious harmony.

He urged them to discourage such elements and ban them, and help the administration expose them and bring them to justice.

Basharat Raja said the government did not support any individual, sect or particular thinking rather the government is neutral in this regard and believes in treating all schools of thought equally.