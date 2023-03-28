UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews NADRA Mobile Van Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday reviewed the facilities of issuance of CNIC from NADRA Van being provided to the residents of Hanguro Goth District East here.

Issuance of CNIC was a long-standing problem of the residents of Hanguro Goth District East which has now been resolved due to personal interest and prompt initiative taken by the minister, said a statement.

The facility of NADRA Van was arranged for the convenience of local residents of Hanguro Goth.

On this occasion, the residents of the area thanked the minister for arranging NADRA mobile van for the issuance ofCNIC to them.

