Minister reviews ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour , Saeed Ghani paid surprise visits to various areas in District Korangi to monitor the activities of ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign.

He monitored the process of transferring the garbage from temporary garbage stations to the landfill site and the lifting of the backlog of garbage from the main roads and streets, said a statement on Tuesday.

The minister visited various localities of the District and issued directives for immediate transfer of the garbage.

Saeed Ghani after taking notice of the complaints regarding sewage problems issued strict directives to Karachi Water and Sewerage board and other municipal institutions for redressal.

Talking to the journalists on the occasion, he said that all the District Municipal Corporations, Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, and all the Deputy Commissioners were working day and night to make this campaign successful.

He said that it was our endeavor to remove the backlog of garbage and also ensure the cleaning of important main roads and streets.

Saeed Ghani said that comparatively there was more backlog of garbage in District Korangi, District Central and District West than the other Districts.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner Korangi to remove the temporarily established garbage stations as soon as possible by transferring the trash to the landfill site.

He also said that cleanliness should be ensured in the areas wherever these temporary garbage stations were established.

The minister also directed to ensure immediate removal of encroachments on footpaths of the District and the greenbelts should be restored by eliminating all encroachments on the same.