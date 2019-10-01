UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:29 PM

Minister reviews ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign

Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour, Saeed Ghani paid surprise visits to various areas in District Korangi to monitor the activities of ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour, Saeed Ghani paid surprise visits to various areas in District Korangi to monitor the activities of ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign.

He monitored the process of transferring the garbage from temporary garbage stations to the landfill site and the lifting of the backlog of garbage from the main roads and streets, said a statement on Tuesday.

The minister visited various localities of the District and issued directives for immediate transfer of the garbage.

Saeed Ghani after taking notice of the complaints regarding sewage problems issued strict directives to Karachi Water and Sewerage board and other municipal institutions for redressal.

Talking to the journalists on the occasion, he said that all the District Municipal Corporations, Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, and all the Deputy Commissioners were working day and night to make this campaign successful.

He said that it was our endeavor to remove the backlog of garbage and also ensure the cleaning of important main roads and streets.

Saeed Ghani said that comparatively there was more backlog of garbage in District Korangi, District Central and District West than the other Districts.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner Korangi to remove the temporarily established garbage stations as soon as possible by transferring the trash to the landfill site.

He also said that cleanliness should be ensured in the areas wherever these temporary garbage stations were established.

The minister also directed to ensure immediate removal of encroachments on footpaths of the District and the greenbelts should be restored by eliminating all encroachments on the same.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Same Korangi SITE All From Labour

Recent Stories

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

31 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

37 minutes ago

118 civilians killed in Syria in September

2 minutes ago

Every one seems helpless before land, water mafia ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar keen to invest in agriculture, livestock, ho ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Consul-General rings Nasdaq Dubai market o ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.