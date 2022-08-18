Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting in the Housing department in which the implementation of ongoing development schemes of the department was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting in the Housing department in which the implementation of ongoing development schemes of the department was reviewed.

The minister directed to speed up the work on development schemes of public welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the infrastructure of big cities was being improved at the cost of billions of rupees, adding that the Shiranwala Gate flyover from the railway station had been completed, an underpass had been constructed in front of Gulab Devi Hospital.

He said that flyovers, roads and underpasses were also being constructed at other places in the city, adding that the construction work of additional lanes on Lahore Bridge on Ferozepur Road was undergoing.

The minister directed to speed up the work on the project of providing residential facilities to the low-income people under Naya Pakistan Housing Project, adding that the projects under Management Information System were being monitored in Public Health Engineering.

He directed that 100 percent utilization of funds allocated for development schemes should be ensured, adding that the relevant departments should work diligently to achieve the set goals. "There is no room for laziness and negligence in providing relief to the common man", he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all the wings should work with the spirit of public service, asserting that only those who worked hard and dedicatedly in public interest schemes would be a part of his team.

Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed and heads of development institutions and related officers attended the meeting.