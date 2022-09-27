Minister reviews ongoing schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi on Tuesday directed the departments concerned to complete old and new schemes within the stipulated time besides using the best material.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress of ongoing schemes under the city development package.

Director Development Bilal Hasan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid, Xen of the building department and others also participated in the meeting.

The minister said departments should have close coordination to provide facilities to people, adding that there would be no compromise over sub-standard material.

The meeting was briefed that under the city development package worth Rs 1.25 billion, work wasunderway on18 schemes of roads, water-supply, drainage, women college at Chak 49 NB, sports groundsand parks in the city.