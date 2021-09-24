Minister reviews pace of work on projects in Barikot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Friday chaired a meeting and discussed pace of work on developmental projects underway in Tehsil Barikot.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Barikot, officials from Department of Public Health, C&W, Irrigation, WAPDA and TMA.

Participants reviewed progress on ongoing projects in Barikot Tehsil and took important decisions to remove hurdles in the development process and availability of funds for the projects.

The meeting was about drinking water supply projects, improvement of health center, irrigation projects for better agriculture, village road infrastructure projects, power supply projects and cleanliness and beautification of Tehsil Barikot.

It was told that the cleaning and sanitation work in Tehsil was done on daily basis while work beautification project was also underway with a satisfactory speed.

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister directed completion of projects within the stipulated time limit and said that the resources would be utilized to achieve the target.

He said ongoing developmental work would be properly monitored to ensure quality of work and transparency.