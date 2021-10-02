UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews PDMA Measures To Prevent Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure early preparations for controlling the severity of the epidemic and the spread of dengue.

Presiding over a review meeting of the PDMA's measures to prevent dengue, here on Friday, he said that the current weather conditions could lead to an increase in dengue fever and the period from mid-September to early December after the monsoon was typically favorable for dengue. After three to five weeks after the monsoon, the temperature and humidity were usually 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, makes it more active, he added.

The minister said that normal hours of dengue attacks were recorded two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset.

He said "We take precautionary measures against dengue during these times and ensure control over all stimuli that may lead to an increase in dengue growth." He said that according to the meteorological department, there was a possibility of rapid increase in dengue growth in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan during October-November due to which dengue fever outbreak in these areas can intensify.

The minister said that at the administrative level, mosquito repellent spray and drying and clean environment should be ensured in dengue growing areas, adding that public awareness campaigns should be organized to publicize the precautionary measures against dengue and fever. People should avoid going to open places as much as possible during dengue times, he added. Use mosquito repellents and sprays indoors and outdoors, he suggested. Keep houses and streets clean, he urged. Don't let the water stand still, he asserted. Avoid keeping water indoors unnecessarily, he said.

He said that periodically inspect areas where there was a possibility of accumulated water, including water coolers and refrigerator trays, and keep them dry and clean. He added also be careful when using clothing and use clothing that covers most of your body.

PDMA Director General informed the meeting that in view of the report of the meteorological department, the district offices of the authority and the district administrations had been alerted to ensure dengue protection measures.

