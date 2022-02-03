UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Performance Of LWMC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 11:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the matters related to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here.

Secretary Local Government Dr Naeem Rauf, Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman, CEO LWMC Rafia Haider and other concerned officers from Urban Unit, SMU, Finance, Law and other departments were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, various suggestion regarding further improving the performance as well as matters regarding legal frame work order of LWMC came under discussion.

The provincial minister said that attitudes of the people needed to be changed to ensure cleanliness in the city.

He said that the trend of throwing garbage on the roads should be discouraged and LWMC should start an awareness campaign for this purpose.

Secretary Local Government Dr. Naeem Rauf said that legal and operational committees were being notified to finalize the outsourced model of waste management companies, adding that these companies would present their recommendations in next two weeks.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider also gave a detailed briefing regarding the affairs of the company.

>