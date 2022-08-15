Minister reviews performance of SW&BM dept

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena visited the secretary office on Monday and reviewed the performance of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena visited the secretary office on Monday and reviewed the performance of the department.

According to a spokesperson for the SW&BM, Secretary Waqas Ali Mahmood briefed the minister and vowed to transform Punjab into a welfare-oriented province with hard work and dedication.

The SW&BM director gave a presentation about role and functions of the department while Director General Faiz Naeem Warraich, Women Protection Authority director general, directors and others attended the briefing.

The minister said the department was working for the marginalised communities and added that the collective efforts would result in improving the service delivery.

He also stressed working as a team to further improve services aimed at rehabilitating the people in need.