Minister reviews performance of Task force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting of Task force for Price-Control and reviewed the performance of price-control magistrates at CM Office here.

The meeting also reviewed the prices of essential items and implementation of the decisions made by the task force.

The meeting decided that 32-model bazaars and kissan markets, set up in various parts of the province, that would remain open throughout the week to continuously providing food items at subsidized rates to masses.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that availability of essential items at all the divisional headquarters of the province should be ensured at fixed price within three days, adding that display of panaflex, banners at shops should be ensured to apprise the consumers about the prices of items.

He warned the line departments to keep alert to fulfill their responsibilities and added that crackdown should be continued against hoarders and profiteers.

The minister said that work had been started on an online home delivery system for providing food items, fruits and vegetables to the people of five mega cities of the province through an online system, adding that 30-kissan markets had been activated in different districts to help the growers to directly sell their agri-produce.

He maintained that the price of 20-kg flour bag had been fixed at Rs 808 and sugar price was fixed at Rs 70 per kg while the maximum price of ghee had been fixed at Rs 180 per kg. "It is the responsibility of the administration to ensure the sale of these items at fixed rates", he added.

Aslam Iqbal directed that allotment of shops and other matters of vegetable market in Kahana Nau should be disposed of early along with bringing improvement in the market committee system.

The meeting was briefed that out of 16,986 complaints lodged through Qeemat Punjab application, action had been taken on 15,762 complaints.

Secretary Industries and senior officials attended the meeting while Commissioners and DCs participated through video link.