UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Plan To Provide Relief To People Living Below Poverty Line

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:48 PM

Minister reviews plan to provide relief to people living below poverty line

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday to review the plan to provide relief to people living below the poverty line

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday to review the plan to provide relief to people living below the poverty line.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had issued directions for undertaking steps to prevent increase in the prices of essential items and giving concrete shape to targeted subsidy programme.

The first meeting of the committee constituted for the purpose discussed different proposals. A food voucher schemes, issuance of ration cards, setting up of additional fair price shops on the pattern of agriculture fair price shops and other different models and proposals were also reviewed in detail.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Akhtar Langrial, secretaries of departments concerned and senior officers also participated in the meeting.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, while addressing the participants in the meeting, said that the programme for provision of relief to people from the poorest segment of society would be formulated and given final shape in the upcoming two days.

Such people would be provided targeted subsidy under the programme who had been deprived of any support or other financial assistance, he added.

The minister said that 'Sasti Roti' programme was based on plunder, under which the poor people were being exploited. The incumbent government has introducing such programmes through which common man would get benefit in a real sense, he added.

He said that people were getting quality items on discounted prices in 32 model bazaars and Sunday bazaars across the province. He said that self-created inflation had increased sufferings of the poor people and strict action would be taken against those found involved in creating artificial price-hike.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Punjab Agriculture Man Price Sunday From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Trump Says US Will Reduce Number of Troops in Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

All trains to halt for one-minute at 1200 hrs to e ..

2 minutes ago

Boy dies in Nasirabad road mishap

2 minutes ago

7th Pak-China Business Forum Industrial Expo from ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani envoy in Washington urges US to pressure ..

6 minutes ago

FIFA set deadline for Cardiff, Nantes over Sala di ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.