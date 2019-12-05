Minister reviews preparation of new master plan for land use in tehsils of Punjab

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said the importance of town planning at tehsil level had been increased in view of the rapidly growing population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said the importance of town planning at tehsil level had been increased in view of the rapidly growing population.

He said the new master plan for land use in major cities had become a necessity of the time in order to provide better life, infrastructure and environment to the citizens at grassroots level.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the preparation of a new master plan for land use in tehsils of Punjab at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab Salman Shah, Chairman P&D, Secretary Local Government and other officers were also present.

Raja Basharat said tehsil instead of district was going to be of paramount importance in the new local bodies system so the task of setting up a land use master plan in the tehsils should be completed before next year's local bodies' elections.

He said a pilot project should be started from selected tehsil in South Punjab, Central Punjab and North Punjab. For the pilot project, Sadiqabad Tehsil from South Punjab, Sheikhupura Tehsil from Central Punjab and Gujrat Tehsil from North Punjab were selected, he added.

He said the housing societies formed in urban areas should be audited and identified fake societies should be regularized.