UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Preparation Of New Master Plan For Land Use In Tehsils Of Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:09 PM

Minister reviews preparation of new master plan for land use in tehsils of Punjab

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said the importance of town planning at tehsil level had been increased in view of the rapidly growing population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said the importance of town planning at tehsil level had been increased in view of the rapidly growing population.

He said the new master plan for land use in major cities had become a necessity of the time in order to provide better life, infrastructure and environment to the citizens at grassroots level.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the preparation of a new master plan for land use in tehsils of Punjab at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab Salman Shah, Chairman P&D, Secretary Local Government and other officers were also present.

Raja Basharat said tehsil instead of district was going to be of paramount importance in the new local bodies system so the task of setting up a land use master plan in the tehsils should be completed before next year's local bodies' elections.

He said a pilot project should be started from selected tehsil in South Punjab, Central Punjab and North Punjab. For the pilot project, Sadiqabad Tehsil from South Punjab, Sheikhupura Tehsil from Central Punjab and Gujrat Tehsil from North Punjab were selected, he added.

He said the housing societies formed in urban areas should be audited and identified fake societies should be regularized.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Gujrat Sadiqabad Sheikhupura From Government Housing Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

40 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

56 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

56 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

1 hour ago

Pentagon Fears Hastily Renegotiated New START Trea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.