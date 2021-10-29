Minister reviews preparations for celebrating 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro Friday said that Pakistan and China had deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic ties spanning over several decades.

He expressed these views while presiding over a fourth meeting regarding preparations to celebrate 70th Pakistan-China diplomatic relations here at Alhamra.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, Executive Director Alhamra Ejaz Ahmed Minhas and representatives of different departments attended the meeting.

Kastro said the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship would be celebrated in a unique way throughout the year.

The minister said provincial departments would organise special programs keeping in view the Pakistan-China friendship, adding that special digital stalls and folk programs would also be arranged.

He said that a song based on the Pakistan-China friendship would also be released on the occasion, asserting sequential programs would be conducted in all Arts Councils.

He said Pakistan-China Friendship Walls would be set up in different cities along with the release of a documentary to highlight the history and cultural ties of both countries. "Pakistan-China friendship parks will also be developed in major cities," he added.

A colourful Chinese culture would be highlighted through different programs. "The series of programmes will begin with a major program by the information and culture department", he concluded.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said Chinese consulates in Pakistan would also be included in the celebrations.

He said the Pakistan-China friendship would be enthusiastically celebrated by the civil society.