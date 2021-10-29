UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Preparations For Celebrating 70 Years Of Pak-China Diplomatic Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Minister reviews preparations for celebrating 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic ties

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro Friday said that Pakistan and China had deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic ties spanning over several decades

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro Friday said that Pakistan and China had deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic ties spanning over several decades.

He expressed these views while presiding over a fourth meeting regarding preparations to celebrate 70th Pakistan-China diplomatic relations here at Alhamra.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, Executive Director Alhamra Ejaz Ahmed Minhas and representatives of different departments attended the meeting.

Kastro said the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship would be celebrated in a unique way throughout the year.

The minister said provincial departments would organise special programs keeping in view the Pakistan-China friendship, adding that special digital stalls and folk programs would also be arranged.

He said that a song based on the Pakistan-China friendship would also be released on the occasion, asserting sequential programs would be conducted in all Arts Councils.

He said Pakistan-China Friendship Walls would be set up in different cities along with the release of a documentary to highlight the history and cultural ties of both countries. "Pakistan-China friendship parks will also be developed in major cities," he added.

A colourful Chinese culture would be highlighted through different programs. "The series of programmes will begin with a major program by the information and culture department", he concluded.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said Chinese consulates in Pakistan would also be included in the celebrations.

He said the Pakistan-China friendship would be enthusiastically celebrated by the civil society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab China Civil Society All

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Did Not Cause Europe Energy Crisis, But Has ..

Russia Did Not Cause Europe Energy Crisis, But Has Not Done Enough to End It - S ..

18 seconds ago
 Ghumman regrets no increase in Tobacco tariff sinc ..

Ghumman regrets no increase in Tobacco tariff since past three years

20 seconds ago
 Pindi's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 0.33 per c ..

Pindi's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 0.33 per cent, lowest since the start of ..

21 seconds ago
 Provision of basic health facilities to masses, to ..

Provision of basic health facilities to masses, top priority:DC

25 seconds ago
 Police recover 6 motorbikes, arrest 2 accused

Police recover 6 motorbikes, arrest 2 accused

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.