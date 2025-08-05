Minister reviews preparations for minority week celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a high-level meeting

at his camp office and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Minority Week to be celebrated

across Punjab from August 7 to 11, 2005.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Farid Ahmed Tarrar,

Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights & Minorities Affairs MPA Falbous Christopher,

MPAs Emmanuel Ather, Shakeela Javed Arthur, Tariq Masih Gill, Waseem Anjum, Section

Officer (Admin) HR&MA, and representatives of various government departments.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora informed the participants that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister

Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the celebrations would formally begin on August 7 with a vibrant

double-decker bus convoy starting from the Cathedral Church of Pakistan at Regal Chowk.

The opening ceremony would also feature a plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental

awareness. The convoy would visit important religious and cultural landmarks, including Krishna

Mandir, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Badshahi Mosque, and Iqbal’s Mausoleum, and would culminate

at Minar-e-Pakistan, where a grand interfaith celebration would be held.

Other major events during the week would include a university-based program focusing on minority

rights, a high-profile seminar at the Alhamra Arts Council, and a dedicated sports Day for the minority

community.

The minister described the initiative as a historic step toward showcasing Pakistan’s

peaceful, inclusive, and progressive identity, particularly through the involvement of foreign diplomats

and dignitaries.

During the meeting, the minister also issued necessary instructions to the relevant departments.

He emphasized the need for the Tourism Department to provide transportation support, the traffic

police to manage traffic flow, the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) to oversee arrangements

at the religious sites, and the Information & Culture Department to ensure broad media coverage,

both locally and internationally.

He called for complete interdepartmental coordination to ensure the success of Minority Week,

stressing that the event represents the spirit of unity in diversity and a strong message of interfaith

harmony, in line with the inclusive vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Representatives of the Tourism Department, WASA, PHA, ETPB, Auqaf, Home Department,

DGPR, WCLA, Lahore Police, and Traffic Police were also present at the meeting.