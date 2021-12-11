Minister reviews preparations of launching ceremony of Sehat card

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar reviewed arrangements for launching ceremony for Naya Pakistan Sehat Card at the Specialized Healthcare Department here on Saturday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar, Director DGPR Rubina Afzal, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company and officials of the Press Information Department (PID). The meeting reviewed preparations for the launching ceremony.

The health minister said that from 1st Jan 2022 all families of Punjab would get Sehat cards, adding that this was the largest health initiative in country history and would be a game changer. She said a proper strategy was being devised for launching ceremony as it was a flagship programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She added that thousands of beds were being added in hundreds of public and private sector hospitals for card holders.

Proper communication strategy had been devised for the programme and its launching, she maintained.

The minister announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would start card distribution from Lahore and Rawalpindi, saying that residents of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan were already utilizing the card services.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said that the Sehat card programme was a true reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and a mega project in health sector. He said that card holders would be able to avail health insurance of up to Rs. 1 million. He added strategy and event plan had been developed and an awareness campaign had also been developed.

SH&ME Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi said card holders would be able to avail indoor medical facilities. He said emergency cardiac, diabetes, liver, kidney, gynae and neuro services would be available.