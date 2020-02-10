UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Preventive Measures For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:43 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Monday and reviewed the steps taken for prevention of coronavirus so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Monday and reviewed the steps taken for prevention of coronavirus so far.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare And Medical education (SH&ME) Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Yunis and other officials apprised the minister of the steps being taken for prevention of coronavirus.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Federal government, were being implemented fully regarding prevention from coronavirus. An effective awareness campaign had been initiated in order to create awareness among masses about adopting preventive measures across the province, she added.

She said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, no case of coronavirus had been reported so far owing to timely preemptive measures, taken by the government. She said that screening process for the passengers arriving from China was under way for detection of coronavirus symptoms at four big airports of the country i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Sialkot. On the directions of the Punjab chief minister, a high-level meeting was being held on daily basis to discus coronavirus, she added.

Adviser on Health Hanif Khan Patafi, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Additional Secretary Social Sector CM Office Rafaqat Ali, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Director news Javed Yunis from DGPR, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, representatives of WHO and other officials attended the meeting.

