UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Prices Monitoring

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

Minister reviews prices monitoring

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting of Taskforce for Price Control to review monitoring of prices of essential edibles and implementation on price control mechanism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting of Taskforce for Price Control to review monitoring of prices of essential edibles and implementation on price control mechanism.

Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry and secretaries of relevant departments and other high officials attended the meeting while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province also participated via video link.

Those districts which showed exemplary performance with regard to bringing stability in the prices of essential items were highly commended during the meeting.

Aslam Iqbal while taking strict notice of inflated prices of essential items at some places, directed to improve prevailing conditions and prices should also be brought down.

Strict action would be taken against hoarders, profiteers and adulterating mafia, he warned.

He said that prices of essential items were still high in backward areas and administration should pay its due attention to redress this problem. Deputy Commissioners and DPOs should ensure paying their surprise visits to markets, he directed.

It has been decided to set up model bazaars in 142 tehsils of the province. In the first phase model bazaars would be set up in 16 districts which have no such facility.

Aslam Iqbal directed that places should be earmarked for setting up model bazaars in 16 districts by 12th of December.

"We will have to display our team work in order to provide ease and comfort in the lives of the masses," he concluded.

Related Topics

Price December Market

Recent Stories

&#039;World is witnessing a new phase of political ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister vows to eradicate corruption ..

1 minute ago

DG Punjab Food Authority visits Food Testing Lab

1 minute ago

Dates for Iranian President's Visit to Japan Under ..

1 minute ago

European Space Agency to Launch Satellite to Clear ..

1 minute ago

Russian Sports Minister Says National Anti-Doping ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.