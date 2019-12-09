Minister reviews prices monitoring

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting of Taskforce for Price Control to review monitoring of prices of essential edibles and implementation on price control mechanism.

Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry and secretaries of relevant departments and other high officials attended the meeting while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province also participated via video link.

Those districts which showed exemplary performance with regard to bringing stability in the prices of essential items were highly commended during the meeting.

Aslam Iqbal while taking strict notice of inflated prices of essential items at some places, directed to improve prevailing conditions and prices should also be brought down.

Strict action would be taken against hoarders, profiteers and adulterating mafia, he warned.

He said that prices of essential items were still high in backward areas and administration should pay its due attention to redress this problem. Deputy Commissioners and DPOs should ensure paying their surprise visits to markets, he directed.

It has been decided to set up model bazaars in 142 tehsils of the province. In the first phase model bazaars would be set up in 16 districts which have no such facility.

Aslam Iqbal directed that places should be earmarked for setting up model bazaars in 16 districts by 12th of December.

"We will have to display our team work in order to provide ease and comfort in the lives of the masses," he concluded.