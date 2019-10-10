Minister reviews prices of essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Industry and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired maiden meeting of Taskforce on Price Control to review prices of 18 essential items.

He also took important decisions to stabilize prices in markets. The meeting also decided to provide training to price control magistrate as well as expedite crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

It was decided to ensure strict monitoring after fixing prices of essential items in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi initially and later on, this price control mechanism would be implemented across the province. The meeting fixed price of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 808, Sugar at Rs 72 per kg, red chilli at Rs 325 and milk at Rs 80 per liter for these cities. The prices of vegetables, fruits and other kitchen-items fixed by the market committees would also be ensured in open markets on a daily basis. It was also decided that price of 100 gram Roti would remain fixed at Rs 6 and this price would be revised after survey and report from special branch.

On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that sale of essential items at the exorbitant rate was cruelty with the people as well as the failure of departments' concerned, therefore, all line departments should realize their responsibilities so as to provide relief to common man.

He said that an increase in prices by the district administration without taking the line departments into confidence was deplorable and warned that such practices must be stopped. He said that price control magistrates should personally visit markets to check prices and refrain from sending officials to markets in this regard.

The minister announced that he would conduct surprise visits to check prices in markets, adding that stakeholders would be taken on board for fixing prices of ghee, rice, mutton, beef and chicken. The practice of less weight and measures would not be tolerated and the Director General Industries should fulfil his responsibilities in this regard. He reiterated that people would not be left at the mercy of hoarders, illegal profiteers and exploiting mafias.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Nauman Langarial, secretaries of industries and livestock departments, Addl. IG (special branch) and other officials concerned attended the meeting.