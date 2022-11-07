Minister reviews progress of dengue campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The provincial minister for health paid a visit to the commissioner office to review the progress of dengue campaign which began here across the division.

Dr Akhtar Malik met with Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad to discuss in detail challenges and achievements of the campaign in Multan. He directed heads of the local administration to hold surveillance of the campaign on daily basis.

He expressed his concern as the district appeared in the list of most sensitive districts prone to dengue virus.

Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad informed on the occasion that DCs of the concerned districts were directed to supervise the drive in their personal capacity to ensure containing spread of the virus effectively. He said that the specific areas were being targeted to reap benefits of the campaign. Its spread was being restricted through concrete measures under well-orchestrated policy, he added.