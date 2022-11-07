UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Progress Of Dengue Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Minister reviews progress of dengue campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The provincial minister for health paid a visit to the commissioner office to review the progress of dengue campaign which began here across the division.

Dr Akhtar Malik met with Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad to discuss in detail challenges and achievements of the campaign in Multan. He directed heads of the local administration to hold surveillance of the campaign on daily basis.

He expressed his concern as the district appeared in the list of most sensitive districts prone to dengue virus.

Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad informed on the occasion that DCs of the concerned districts were directed to supervise the drive in their personal capacity to ensure containing spread of the virus effectively. He said that the specific areas were being targeted to reap benefits of the campaign. Its spread was being restricted through concrete measures under well-orchestrated policy, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Visit Progress

Recent Stories

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

2 minutes ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

1 hour ago
 CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.