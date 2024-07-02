Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives of CM for Agriculture dept

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 09:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Provincial Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday presided over a meeting in which progress on the approved initiatives of chief minister Punjab for the Agriculture department were reviewed.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar gave a detailed briefing to the minister.

While addressing the meeting the minister said that more than 10 billion rupees had been allocated for the implementation of livestock card, foot and mouth disease control programme and transfer of livestock assets to poor rural women projects of CM Punjab for the financial year 2024-25. The timeline for the implementation of these initiatives should be ensured and no negligence would be tolerated, he maintained and directed the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) to prepare a dashboard to provide up-to-date information about the progress and other phases of all the projects.

He maintained that all the initiatives of the CM Punjab must be verified by the Urban Unit Wing and third party monitoring should be mandatory.

The minister directed the department to conduct personal verification of genuine and eligible farmers while visiting villages/rural areas.

He said that active surveillance and random sampling of foot and mouth disease control programme should be ensured, and added that the arrangements should be made for providing awareness to the farmers about the programme.

Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that in the programme of transfer of livestock assets to poor rural women merit, transparency and criteria should be ensured. He directed to present final distribution plan of this programme at tehsil level.

DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi, DG (Production) Asif Rafiq, DG Livestock (Research) Sajjad Hussain, Group Head of Bank of Punjab Naufal Dawood and representatives of Punjab Social Protection Authority and PITB participated in the meeting.

