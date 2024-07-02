Minister Reviews Progress On Approved Initiatives Of CM For Agriculture Dept
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Provincial Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday presided over a meeting in which progress on the approved initiatives of chief minister Punjab for the Agriculture department were reviewed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Provincial Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday presided over a meeting in which progress on the approved initiatives of chief minister Punjab for the Agriculture department were reviewed.
Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar gave a detailed briefing to the minister.
While addressing the meeting the minister said that more than 10 billion rupees had been allocated for the implementation of livestock card, foot and mouth disease control programme and transfer of livestock assets to poor rural women projects of CM Punjab for the financial year 2024-25. The timeline for the implementation of these initiatives should be ensured and no negligence would be tolerated, he maintained and directed the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) to prepare a dashboard to provide up-to-date information about the progress and other phases of all the projects.
He maintained that all the initiatives of the CM Punjab must be verified by the Urban Unit Wing and third party monitoring should be mandatory.
The minister directed the department to conduct personal verification of genuine and eligible farmers while visiting villages/rural areas.
He said that active surveillance and random sampling of foot and mouth disease control programme should be ensured, and added that the arrangements should be made for providing awareness to the farmers about the programme.
Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that in the programme of transfer of livestock assets to poor rural women merit, transparency and criteria should be ensured. He directed to present final distribution plan of this programme at tehsil level.
DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi, DG (Production) Asif Rafiq, DG Livestock (Research) Sajjad Hussain, Group Head of Bank of Punjab Naufal Dawood and representatives of Punjab Social Protection Authority and PITB participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy ..
District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail
PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties
DPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements for Muharam
AJK PM expresses grief over demise of Amjad Yusuf's mother
Official of SSGC dies in Quetta firing
PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Tajikistan through enhan ..
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector ..
3 drowned in Jehlum stream
Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of ..
Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail2 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements for Muharam19 minutes ago
-
Official of SSGC dies in Quetta firing19 minutes ago
-
PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Tajikistan through enhanced connectivity19 minutes ago
-
3 drowned in Jehlum stream22 minutes ago
-
Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling action, lively music based on real events22 minutes ago
-
No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violence: IIP Leader22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields19 minutes ago
-
TMAs directed to reduce expenditure on fuel22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL fulfills long-standing demand of Rawalpindi consumers19 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security arrangements for Muha ..54 minutes ago