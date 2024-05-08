Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other schemes

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique chaired a meeting to review progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan” and public schemes recommended by the elected representatives, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique chaired a meeting to review progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan” and public schemes recommended by the elected representatives, here on Wednesday.

Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Political Affairs Zeeshan Ahmed Malik, National and Provincial Assembly members elected from Lahore, former ticket holders, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, MD WASA and heads of other concerned departments participated

During the meeting, problems of elected public representatives’ Constituencies and their solutions were discussed in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider briefed the meeting on the progress made so far on “Lahore Revamping Plan”.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed his determination that under the Lahore Revamping Plan repair of the city’s dilapidated streets and drains will be ensured within three months. “This comprehensive plan will cover 92 percent of the population of Lahore, after which a new look of the provincial capital will emerge”, he pledged.

He directed the concerned departments to keep in view the arrival of monsoon season while working on the development schemes so that the wastage of resources can be prevented as much as possible. He also expressed the hope that after the completion of this development package, no street or road of the city will remain unrepaired.

Zeeshan Rafique said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants the solution of public problems in the whole province in a phased manner and in this regard work is being started in every district.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said that the complaints of all members of the assembly will be redressed immediately. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the full coordination of all concerned executing agencies”, he informed. He further said that the Chief Minister has given a historic package for Lahore and the elected representatives are being taken into confidence in this regard. “All filtration plants will also be made fully operational under the revamping program."

The Punjab Finance Minister assured the members of the assemblies that more funds will be provided in the budget of the upcoming financial year.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that the work of geo-mapping and obtaining of details of necessary schemes from each union council has been completed. “The proposals of the members of the assembly will be taken into consideration in the revamping projects”, she assured.

Assembly members and ticket holders expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking into consideration the suggestions of the elected representatives and said that they fully agree with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz and will cooperate for the fulfillment of the same.