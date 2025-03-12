Open Menu

Minister Reviews Progress On Development Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Minister reviews progress on development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq

in chair reviewed progress on the Chief Minister Cities Development Programme

here on Wednesday.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed and Special Secretary Development Asia Gul also

attended the meeting.

Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC)

gave a briefing on the programme.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that in the first phase, water supply and sanitation facilities

would be provided in 20 cities. "Data collection work has been completed in 59 more cities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved a mega programme of worth Rs 150 billion for

the provision of municipal services in 110 cities", he noted.

He said that no sewerage pipeline will be laid inside the towns, instead a bypass model of drainage

system will be implemented around small cities to avoid harmful effects of wastewater.

"Future new settlements will be connected to this bypass drainage system", he added.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that at least one water storage tank will be built for a population of up

to one lac, while more water storage tanks will be built in the same proportion for a population

exceeding this.

The minister said an integrated system would be introduced for rainwater drainage.

Recent Stories

instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

51 seconds ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

24 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

31 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

46 minutes ago
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan