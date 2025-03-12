Minister Reviews Progress On Development Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq
in chair reviewed progress on the Chief Minister Cities Development Programme
here on Wednesday.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed and Special Secretary Development Asia Gul also
attended the meeting.
Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC)
gave a briefing on the programme.
Addressing the meeting, the minister said that in the first phase, water supply and sanitation facilities
would be provided in 20 cities. "Data collection work has been completed in 59 more cities.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved a mega programme of worth Rs 150 billion for
the provision of municipal services in 110 cities", he noted.
He said that no sewerage pipeline will be laid inside the towns, instead a bypass model of drainage
system will be implemented around small cities to avoid harmful effects of wastewater.
"Future new settlements will be connected to this bypass drainage system", he added.
Zeeshan Rafiq said that at least one water storage tank will be built for a population of up
to one lac, while more water storage tanks will be built in the same proportion for a population
exceeding this.
The minister said an integrated system would be introduced for rainwater drainage.
