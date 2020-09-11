UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

Minister reviews progress on development projects

Provincial Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Shah chaired a meeting to review progress on ongoing development schemes including Women University in Sukkur here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Shah chaired a meeting to review progress on ongoing development schemes including Women University in Sukkur here on Friday.

The minister took a detailed briefing on the status of progress on various development projects.

Shah said the best quality health services would be provided to masses, adding that there was no compromise on the quality of pace of work at the ongoing schemes.

