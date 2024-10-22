Minister reviews progress on development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of various ongoing construction projects across the province.

The minister had a detailed briefing on the Punjab government’s model agricultural market projects, the renovation of all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and the construction of the Autism school in Lahore.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth stated that in line with the Chief Minister of Punjab's vision, construction work was progressing rapidly at fast track on the Model Agricultural Mall project in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, with base work being expedited. He mentioned that the project was expected to be completed in the next three to four months. He also informed that construction work had commenced to enhance the infrastructure of 1,236 BHUs and RHCs across Punjab, following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision.

The gray structure work for 425 BHUs had been completed, and 7 percent of the BHUs had had their construction finished, bringing their infrastructure up to state-of-the-art standards. Over 18,000 laborers were working day and night on the construction of these facilities.

The minister said that construction was also ongoing rapidly for the Autism School in Lahore. He directed the C&W department to ensure that high-quality materials were being used in all construction projects and that relevant officers must review the progress of these projects on a daily basis.

C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf, Additional Secretary, C&W officers from across Punjab attended the meeting.