Open Menu

Minister Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Minister reviews progress on development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of various ongoing construction projects across the province.

The minister had a detailed briefing on the Punjab government’s model agricultural market projects, the renovation of all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and the construction of the Autism school in Lahore.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth stated that in line with the Chief Minister of Punjab's vision, construction work was progressing rapidly at fast track on the Model Agricultural Mall project in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, with base work being expedited. He mentioned that the project was expected to be completed in the next three to four months. He also informed that construction work had commenced to enhance the infrastructure of 1,236 BHUs and RHCs across Punjab, following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision.

The gray structure work for 425 BHUs had been completed, and 7 percent of the BHUs had had their construction finished, bringing their infrastructure up to state-of-the-art standards. Over 18,000 laborers were working day and night on the construction of these facilities.

The minister said that construction was also ongoing rapidly for the Autism School in Lahore. He directed the C&W department to ensure that high-quality materials were being used in all construction projects and that relevant officers must review the progress of these projects on a daily basis.

C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf, Additional Secretary, C&W officers from across Punjab attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Bahawalpur Progress Market National University All From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

1 hour ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

1 hour ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

4 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

4 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

4 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

5 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

5 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

5 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

6 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan