Minister reviews progress on Dhee Rani programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, chairing a significant meeting here on Saturday, reviewed the progress on CM’s Dhee Rani programme under which mass wedding will be organised in Dec 2024.

Under the special directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the "Dhee Rani Program" will formally commence mass weddings from December 2024.

The meeting was attended by the Political Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab Zeeshan Malik, Secretary of Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Director General of Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan, Secretary of Women Development Usman Ali Khan, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Masood and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza.

Director General of Social Welfare, Sikandar Zeeshan, briefed Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, along with other participants, on the progress of the Dhee Rani Project.

The briefing highlighted that mass weddings would formally begin in December 2024, with the inaugural event in Lahore under the auspices of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting was briefed that under the program, women aged 18 to 40 who are impoverished, orphaned, or physically disabled, as well as those with disabled parents, are eligible to participate. CM Maryam Nawaz, through the Dhee Rani Program, will oversee the mass weddings of 1,500 deserving couples in the first phase across all districts of the province. For any complaints regarding the Dhee Rani Project, individuals can directly contact the office of the Secretary of Social Welfare.

Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that the announcement of mass weddings by CM Punjab is a significant step towards a true welfare Islamic state. Each couple will receive a monetary gift of one lakh rupees during the mass weddings. The purchase of gifts to be given during the mass weddings will be conducted in accordance with PPRA rules to ensure transparency in the process.