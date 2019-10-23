UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Progress On Industrial Estates Colonization

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:34 PM

Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed progress on development work and colonization of Faisalabad Industrial City and other industrial estates especially M-3 Industrial Estate

Chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here, he said that hundred per cent colonization of industrial estates would be ensured by providing necessary facilities like electricity and gas along with development of infrastructure.

The Minister said that government was committed to promote trade and economic activities to pull the country out of darkness of poverty and joblessness. He regretted that country was facing challenges due to failed economic policies of the past governments. He, however, claimed that economy was moving towards stability due to continued efforts and solid economic policies of PTI government.

Failure of complete colonization of 4,315 acres M-3 Industrial Estate in Faisalabad, even after a passage of 11 years, was deplorable, he said and asserted that land had been acquired for Allama Iqbal Industrial City and its foundation stone would be laid in December this year, while agreements have been signed with five Chinese companies and Pakistani investors for investment in Faisalabad Industrial City.

Mian Aslam said that all necessary infrastructure would be provided on priority basis in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad and hoped that new industry would create employment opportunities. The line departments should work hard for timely completion of colonization of industrial estates as well as completion of development schemes.

New industrial centres, he added, were being established to expedite the process of industrialization and poverty would be overcome by promoting industrial revolution.

