LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the second meeting of heads of development agencies to review the progress on beatification of provincial capital at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Thursday.

Commissioner Lahore, Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA,) Managing Director of LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that notices had been issued against 52 illegal billboards along sides Mall Road. The meeting approved a number of initiatives to beautify the provincial metropolis. According to the devised plan, entry and exit points, as well as different roundabouts, would be developed.

The minister directed that the city's at-grade intersections should be revamped in such a manner to improve the traffic flow. Similarly, different spots should be decorated with horticulture, he added.

The minister further directed that greenbelts should be improved and daily cleanliness be ensured as well. He directed the MD LWMC to expedite the cleanliness operation in the city.

Aslam Iqbal also directed to revamp the road strip from Sagian bridge to Band Road, adding that high-quality patchwork of city roads should be ensured. The development agencies should complete their respective tasks within the given timeframe, he said. Similarly, high-quality lights should be installed at important roads for public convenience, he added.