UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Progress On Lahore's Beautification

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:32 PM

Minister reviews progress on Lahore's beautification

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the second meeting of heads of development agencies to review the progress on beatification of provincial capital at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the second meeting of heads of development agencies to review the progress on beatification of provincial capital at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Thursday.

Commissioner Lahore, Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA,) Managing Director of LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that notices had been issued against 52 illegal billboards along sides Mall Road. The meeting approved a number of initiatives to beautify the provincial metropolis. According to the devised plan, entry and exit points, as well as different roundabouts, would be developed.

The minister directed that the city's at-grade intersections should be revamped in such a manner to improve the traffic flow. Similarly, different spots should be decorated with horticulture, he added.

The minister further directed that greenbelts should be improved and daily cleanliness be ensured as well. He directed the MD LWMC to expedite the cleanliness operation in the city.

Aslam Iqbal also directed to revamp the road strip from Sagian bridge to Band Road, adding that high-quality patchwork of city roads should be ensured. The development agencies should complete their respective tasks within the given timeframe, he said. Similarly, high-quality lights should be installed at important roads for public convenience, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Company Road Traffic Progress From

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

19 minutes ago

BOI invites Danish investors, enterprises to bring ..

1 minute ago

'Fact-checkers' proposed for Nobel peace prize

1 minute ago

Youths to be recruited in Forest Force soon: Senio ..

1 minute ago

No tolerance in misuse of power, RPO warns officer ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.