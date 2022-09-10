Minister reviews progress on Mother-Child Block at Gangaram Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on under-construction Mother and Child block at Gangaram Hospital here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on under-construction Mother and Child block at Gangaram Hospital here on Saturday.

The meeting was held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University under the chairmanship of the health minister.

In the meeting, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, Registrar Ejaz Sheikh, Professor Shamsa and officers participated in the meeting.

The project director informed the minister about details of the under-construction block atGangaram Hospital.

She also met the team of 25 doctors sent for flood-affected areas.