Minister Reviews Progress On Nara Canal Project, Aims To Boost Water Supply And Reduce Losses

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Sindh Minister for Planning, Development and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday visited the Nara Canal project to review its progress. The initial estimated cost of the project was Rs. 2.8 billion, but after design changes, the cost increased to Rs. 5.4 billion.

During the briefing, it was told that the Nara Canal's capacity would increase from 13,649 cusecs to 18,000 cusecs.

The lining of the canal will reduce water seepage by 10-12% and improve water flow. The project will ensure a stable water supply for farmers in the tail-end areas and reduce maintenance costs.

The Nara Canal is a vital component of Sindh's irrigation system, stretching 364 km and irrigating over 2 million acres of land. The project's completion is expected to bring significant benefits to the agricultural sector and local communities.

