Minister Reviews Progress On Ongoing, New Project Under ADP, AIP

Published January 04, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting and reviewed progress on various ongoing and new ADP and AIP projects in the province and merged districts.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the relevant authorities to complete these projects in time so that the measures taken by the provincial government to put agriculture and livestock on the path of development could be implemented.

He said that upon completion, the projects would not only strengthen the economy but also meet the shortage of food besides providing more employment opportunities.

Mohibullah Khan said the present provincial government included agriculture and livestock in the important sectors and paid a lot of attention to its development and released record funds to start several projects.

Secretary Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Asrar Khan, Secretary Livestock Mukhtiar Ahmed, DGs of concerned wings and other officers participated in the meeting.

The provincial minister was informed about the funds allocated for ADP 2022-23 schemes and the amounts released and used in this regard. A detailed briefing was given on Accelerated Implementation Programme and other important projects of tribal districts under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program, Agriculture Transformation Plan.

It was informed in the meeting that there are a total 94 projects in 2022-23 in which 72 are ongoing projects and 22 are new ones for which 10,665.295 million rupees have been allocated.

It was said that so far 53.5 per cent of the funds have been released for various projects under foreign aid, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project under AIP, Gomal Zam Dam Command Area and others, as well as the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program and other important projects.

