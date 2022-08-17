UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Progress On Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah here on Wednesday chaired a meeting and reviewed pace of work on various projects.

The meeting briefed the minster about 17 ongoing forest schemes and 10 new schemes.

The minister directed the officers to gear up pace of work on various schemes, including nursery rising programme, completion of national parks, expansion work on Punjab Forestry Research Institute.

He also directed to work on operational programmes and restructuring of digitization and auction system.

Abbas Ali Shah hinted about surprises visits and monitoring of various sites where development work was underway.

The meeting was told about the diamond jubilee tree plantation drive on the Independence Day and 10 billion tree tsunami programme.

The minister expressed satisfaction over performance of the department and directed officersfor their active participation in monsoon tree plantation drive.

