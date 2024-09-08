Minister Reviews Progress On Social Welfare Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Sohail Shaukat Butt visited Muzaffargarh to review progress on social welfare projects and the initiative of "Himmat Card" on Sunday.
He was accompanied by MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education, Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia.
Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the purpose of the visit was to inspect various social welfare projects in the district and to review the ongoing distribution of Himmat Cards.
The provincial minister emphasized that the trip was in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He also highlighted the significance of the Himmat Card initiative, which has already benefited over 40,000 individuals across the province.
He underscored that the Himmat Card project holds a special place in the heart of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reflecting her commitment to the welfare of the people of Punjab.
He concluded by reaffirming the government's dedication to serving the people of Punjab and bringing about meaningful change in their lives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abducted boy recovered, female kidnapper arrested1 minute ago
-
Spanish ambassador visits PHA's historic art gallery1 minute ago
-
Hot weather returns in capital after back to back monsoon rains spell1 minute ago
-
Man committed suicide in Khairpur11 minutes ago
-
No pardon for crime of planning, attacking state: Marriyum Aurangzeb11 minutes ago
-
Innovative steps being taken for education: CM31 minutes ago
-
Environmental surveillance launched by using drone, satellite technology41 minutes ago
-
1 woman killed, 3 injured in road accident in Bahawalnagar41 minutes ago
-
DGPR directs employees to ensure discipline, punctuality41 minutes ago
-
PMYP committed to advancing literacy agenda: Rana Mashhood41 minutes ago
-
Girl killed over domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib41 minutes ago
-
2 killed in shooting attack on SHO house41 minutes ago