Minister reviews progress on social welfare projects

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Sohail Shaukat Butt visited Muzaffargarh to review progress on social welfare projects and the initiative of "Himmat Card" on Sunday.

He was accompanied by MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education, Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia.

Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the purpose of the visit was to inspect various social welfare projects in the district and to review the ongoing distribution of Himmat Cards.

The provincial minister emphasized that the trip was in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He also highlighted the significance of the Himmat Card initiative, which has already benefited over 40,000 individuals across the province.

He underscored that the Himmat Card project holds a special place in the heart of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reflecting her commitment to the welfare of the people of Punjab.

He concluded by reaffirming the government's dedication to serving the people of Punjab and bringing about meaningful change in their lives.