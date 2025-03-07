Minister Reviews Progress On Under-construction UAEET
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher education Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat, along with Secretary Higher Education Punjab Dr. Farrukh Naveed, visited the under-construction University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology (UAEET) in Sambrial and reviewed the progress of work on the project in detail.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Qamar Qaisrani and Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, besides Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and consultant were also present on the occasion.
Provincial Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the Punjab government is ready to run the university under private public partnership. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial will inform the local business community of Sialkot about the government’s offer and make a proposal.
He said that 50 percent of the civil work has been completed as per the scope of work of the universities.
Provincial Minister for Higher Education directed the representatives of Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP) IDEP to prepare a revised PC-1 within the next 15 days to make the under-construction project functional and get the university chartered.
He said that the revised PC-1 could be approved by the National Economic Council and the degree program should be started by improving the road infrastructure in the university.
He said that need-based future reforms for the expansion of the university will be carried out over time.
Earlier, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education also visited the Government Degree College Daska and the Women's Degree College Daska.
Recent Stories
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews progress on under-construction UAEET1 minute ago
-
DC visits Ramazan Sahulat bazaar1 minute ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on overpricing1 minute ago
-
Man held for stealing laptop from mosque1 minute ago
-
Rs. 340m funds released for Mayo Hospital medicines1 minute ago
-
Food safety teams active from sehri to iftar in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept issues list of banned organisations, unregistered charities11 minutes ago
-
Event held to highlight role of women in Pakistan Movement11 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to mitigate road accidents reviewed11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centers11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits matriculation examination centers11 minutes ago