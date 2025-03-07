Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Minister reviews progress on under-construction UAEET

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher education Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat, along with Secretary Higher Education Punjab Dr. Farrukh Naveed, visited the under-construction University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology (UAEET) in Sambrial and reviewed the progress of work on the project in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Qamar Qaisrani and Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, besides Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and consultant were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the Punjab government is ready to run the university under private public partnership. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial will inform the local business community of Sialkot about the government’s offer and make a proposal.

He said that 50 percent of the civil work has been completed as per the scope of work of the universities.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education directed the representatives of Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP) IDEP to prepare a revised PC-1 within the next 15 days to make the under-construction project functional and get the university chartered.

He said that the revised PC-1 could be approved by the National Economic Council and the degree program should be started by improving the road infrastructure in the university.

He said that need-based future reforms for the expansion of the university will be carried out over time.

Earlier, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education also visited the Government Degree College Daska and the Women's Degree College Daska.

