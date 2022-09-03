Minister reviews progress, post-flood situation on WAPDA projects

Federal Minister Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Saturday visited Water and Power Development Agency (WAPDA) House and had a briefing about the progress as well as post-flood situation at under-construction WAPDA projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Saturday visited Water and Power Development Agency (WAPDA) House and had a briefing about the progress as well as post-flood situation at under-construction WAPDA projects.

Addressing the participants, federal minister underlined the significance of constructing dams and hydropower projects. He said this was their collective responsibility to move forward for harnessing water resources in the country. This would enable us to store water for irrigation, control floods and generate low-cost and environment friendly hydel electricity. Reviewing the post-flood situation, Federal Minister Syed Khusheed Ahmad expressed satisfaction over the contingency plans of WAPDA to mitigate the possible delays in completion of the projects due to the recent floods.

He assured that Ministry of Water Resources would fully support WAPDA in this regard.

Earlier, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani apprised the federal minister about the grim water situation in Pakistan. He said, "We have no other option but to build more dams to improve water situation in the country."He also informed the minister about adverse impact of the recent floods on the construction sites of Dasu Hydropower Project and Mohmand Dam. The WAPDA chairman said every effort was being made to resume construction activities on these projects in the shortest possible time by devising an effective strategy. It is worth mentioning here that WAPDA is constructing 10 projects in water and hydropower sectors with gross water storage capacity of 11.7 MAF and power generation capacity of 11,268 MW.