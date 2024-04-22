Minister Reviews Projects Of Food Safety And Halal Food Authority
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Monday presided over a comprehensive review meeting regarding the performance and ongoing projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Monday presided over a comprehensive review meeting regarding the performance and ongoing projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority.
The minister emphasized ensuring the supply of quality and adulteration-free food products to citizens in the markets and directed the relevant officials to take necessary steps in this regard.
Zahir Shah highlighted that the provincial government was taking priority actions to enhance the capacity of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority.
The minister extended that seven mobile food testing laboratories were working in the fields and soon five more mobile food labs along with a state-of-the-art lab soon would be inaugurated.
During the briefing, Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, along with Director Administration Ishtiaq Khan and Director Technical Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, provided detailed updates on the authority's performance and ongoing projects.
Saeed mentioned that the work on the state-of-the-art lab is in its final stages and the procurement of five more mobile food testing labs has been also completed, which will soon facilitate on-site testing of food items.
The minister was informed that food safety teams are operating in 21 districts of the province, with plans to expand six more districts including merged districts.
The Director General also stated that they are increasing awareness among the public about harmful food items and balanced diets through nutrition wing.
Furthermore, the Food Authority is actively working on the standardization of food businesses for halal certification. They are also initiating a star rating system for restaurants, milk shops, and meat shops, which has been piloted in Peshawar and will be extended to other districts.
The minister directed for the timely completion of ongoing projects and emphasized transparency.
He assured that the provincial government is fully committed to ensure access to quality food for citizens and is utilizing all available resources in this regard.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..
Scheme of Arrangement for restructuring of PIACL approved
US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution
FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case
Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hin ..
Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude
Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran
SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
US Consul General visits water research centre in MUET Jamshoro4 minutes ago
-
US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO4 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution9 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case4 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran4 minutes ago
-
SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic pollution3 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab delegation visits Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC remands PTI leader in police custody4 minutes ago
-
Power theft detected in plastic factory4 minutes ago
-
UK Education delegation visits HEC45 minutes ago
-
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana50 minutes ago