Minister reviews proposals to provide electric motorcycles to students

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Bilal Afzal, along with Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahu, presided over a meeting to review proposals from the committee established by the Punjab government to provide electric motorcycles to students, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Bilal Afzal, along with Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahu, presided over a meeting to review proposals from the committee established by the Punjab government to provide electric motorcycles to students, here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Transport, Chairman PITB, Members P&D Board, and other officials.

Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi provided a comprehensive briefing during the meeting, covering various manufacturers, prices, and market analysis of electric bikes. He elucidated the proposed entry conditions for applicants, details of the computerized draw, and the online application process facilitated by PITB. Additionally, the Bank of Punjab presented a briefing on a 'Post-Purchase Reimbursement Model' for the supply of electric motorcycles, offering different proposals for credit value and discount. The bank emphasized maintaining a lower interest rate for students compared to other loans and committed to presenting a viable financial model (green financing) to the committee.

Provincial Planning and Development Minister Bilal Afzal directed the committee to formulate a rational model, emphasizing the submission of a report with feasible proposals to the Punjab Cabinet for approval. The Chief Minister of Punjab and the Cabinet will determine the expenditure and discount rate for the electric bike supply program.

Minister Bilal Afzal highlighted the environmental benefits of the program in controlling pollution in Lahore and approved the formation of a sub-committee led by Chairman P&D Board. The sub-committee will include representatives from DG Excise and Taxation, Traffic Police, Bank of Punjab, along with Secretaries of Transport and other departments, and its meeting is scheduled for the next week.

Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahu disclosed that the Bank of Punjab would present a viable subsidy model based on a soft lease in the upcoming sub-committee meeting. He clarified that, initially, the scheme would benefit only students of universities and colleges.