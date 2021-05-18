UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Provision Of Better Services In Shelter Homes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbass Bukhari here on Tuesday presided over a meeting of heads of shelter homes in his office and reviewed the matters of providing better services to the people staying in Panahgahs.

The meeting was attended by Social Welfare Director General Shahid Niaz and senior officials, said a spokesperson for the social welfare department.

The minister noted the project has benefitted the poorest segment of the society and said that this was a giant leap towards the welfare state.

He directed the shelter homes' in-charges to ensure the dignity and honour of the people staying in shelter homes and best facilities be provided to them.

"No compromise would be made on cleanliness", he added.

He asked the in-charges to directly contact the DG Social Welfare in case of any issue to better deliver to the masses.

The project was promoting the concept of philanthropy in the society and would also encourage the people to work for indigent strata around them, he concluded.

DG Shahid Niaz directed the officers to take action on registered complaints daily and asked social welfare officersto regularly visit the shelter homes.

