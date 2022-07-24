UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Rain Situation In City, Latifabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Minister reviews rain situation in city, Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Irrigation Minister Sindh Jam Khan Shoro Sunday visited different areas of Hyderabad city after the rain and inspected the drainage system.

Jam Khan Shoro visited Latifabad Unit 2, 11, Qasimabad, Thandi Sarak, Shehbaz Building and other areas and reviewed the situation after the rain.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and officers of related departments were also with the provincial minister on this occasion.

The provincial minister issued drainage instructions to the district administration and the staff of all relevant institutions.

The provincial minister directed the officers of the district administration and related departments to ensure drainage from all areas of the city, including the low-lying areas.

Availability of all relevant staff and machinery in Hyderabad should also be ensured during monsoons, Jam Khan stressed.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Qasimabad Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

18 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

18 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

18 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.